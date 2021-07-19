New Delhi: PF Withdrawal Online: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) members can withdraw required amount from PF, according to Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). PF Withdrawal through online has become very easy and employees can withdraw money anytime sitting at their home. In its guidance, EPFO has listed step-by-step points to help EPF members.Also Read - Top LeT Commander Among 2 Terrorists Killed in Shopian Encounter
PF Withdrawal Online Form Rules Process
- EPF members, seeking to withdraw money from their PF fund, must file Form 19/10C for PF withdrawal.
- First, EPF members need to visit Unified Member Portal https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login
- Secondly, you need to click ‘online services’. Then you need to select form – 31, 19 and 10C from ‘Drop Down Menu’.
- You need to enter ‘Limited Bank Account’ and click on ‘verify’.
- You need to fill reason of leaving service.
- You need to select ‘Only PF Withdrawal (Form 19) from Drop Down Menu. Select ‘I want to apply for’.
- You need to enter ‘complete address’ and upload scanned copy of ‘Original Cheque/Passbook’.
- Tick ‘Disclaimer’ and click on ‘Get Aadhaar OTP’.
- You need to OTP recieved on ‘Registered Mobile Number’ and submit application.
- After submissions of Form 19, follow similar steps to submit Form 10C.
- Amount will be deposited in Bank Account linked with UAN.
- Form 19/10C can be filled only after two months of leaving job or on retirement.
- You will also get more details at www.epfindia.gov.in.