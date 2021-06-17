New Delhi: Employee Provident Fund (EPF) members seeking to know the PF Withdrawal rules and process have several key updates from Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). These crucial updates regarding PF withdrawal can help you in the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the hardships faced by salaried class employees and workers, these facilities have been offered by the central government. Also Read - International Yoga Day on June 21: 5 Yoga Asanas To Curb Stress, Depression And Anxiety

PF Withdrawal facilities are –

EPF Members can now avail Second COVID-19 Advance to meet financial needs during Covid Pandemic. EPF Members can now avail COVID Advance Facility even after leaving service. EPF EDLI scheme. EPF Members can now avail Non-Refundable Advance in case of Unemployment. ESIC Covid-19 relief scheme.

PF Withdrawal – 5 Big Updates