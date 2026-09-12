PFRDA eyes mobile pension accounts, UPI contributions to bring informal workers into NPS

PFRDA is planning a mobile-based pension facility for informal workers, enabling them to open accounts digitally and make contributions via UPI. The proposed system will use the e-Shram database to streamline the account-opening process. Here’s what the plan entails.

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PFRDA has already launched NPS Tatkal, which operates through UPI providers, as part of efforts to create a more accessible pension system. Representational Image

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) may soon offer mobile-based pension accounts to help informal workers save for retirement through small, regular contributions, the regulatory body’s chairperson Sivasubramanian Ramann said on Thursday.

Under the proposed system, workers will be able to contribute to their pensions using UPI, which could make formal retirement savings easier to access for those in the unorganised sector. Many informal-sector workers do not earn a fixed monthly salary or pay income tax.

How the online system will work

Under the proposed system, workers will be able to contribute to their pensions using UPI, which could make formal retirement savings easier to access for those in the unorganised sector. Many informal-sector workers do not earn a fixed monthly salary or pay income tax.

“We are, therefore, looking at how people, who are already registered on the database, can be enabled to open pension accounts through a simple, few-click process on their mobile phones,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

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The proposed system would allow subscribers to open pension accounts directly on their mobile phones with just a few clicks. They could then use UPI to contribute to their accounts. The service is also being designed to support multiple Indian languages, helping make pension products more accessible and easier to understand.

PFRDA has already launched NPS Tatkal, which operates through UPI providers, as part of efforts to create a more accessible pension system.

Guaranteed-return pension product

Additionally, the pension regulatory body is working on a guaranteed-return pension product for the non-government sector, as mandated under its Act.

“We have to work on a guaranteed-return scheme because there is a mandate under our Act,” Ramann said, adding that an expert committee has been constituted to examine possible products.

However, a key challenge is determining who would provide the guarantee, unlike the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees, which has a built-in guarantee mechanism.

Also Read | NPS Swasthya Scheme Explained: Who can use pension funds for medical treatment?

NPS Swasthya to be launched soon

PFRDA is also planning to introduce NPS Swasthya, which will enable subscribers to use a portion of their pension savings for hospitalisation expenses. The remaining amount would be covered through a linked top-up insurance facility, the report said.

According to the executive, the top-up insurance could be worth around eight to 10 times the initial contribution. The pilot was carried out with two pension funds, while the product is expected to be made available across all pension funds through partnerships with insurance companies.

The final guidelines are expected to be issued in the next few days and the product likely to be rolled out shortly thereafter.

Ramann said pension funds can already use equity and interest-rate derivatives to hedge their existing holdings, in line with the applicable investment guidelines. The regulator is now looking at innovative bond structures that could offer inflation-protected outcomes for guaranteed pension products.

Bank of Baroda has also received in-principle approval to establish a pension fund. With four new pension funds joining the existing 10, the total number has now risen to 14.

“We have already mentioned this. Bank of Baroda has submitted its application, and in-principle approval has been provided. They should now be in the process of setting up the pension fund. We have four new pension funds in addition to the existing ten pension funds,” the executive said.