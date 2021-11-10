New Delhi: Joining the initial public offering rush, Pharmeasy IPO is all set to hit the market. The parent company of the online pharmacy platform API Holdings has filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). According to the DRHP, API Holdings is aiming to raise Rs 6,250 crore by issuing fresh equity. The company was planning to utilise Rs 1,929 crore for prepayment and repayment, Rs 1,259 crore to fund organic growth and Rs 1,500 crore to boost inorganic growth.Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Launch Live Updates: Mileage Ka Badshah Is Coming

PharmEasy IPO: All You Need To Know

API Holdings has selected JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India, Morgan Stanley India, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and BoFA Securities India as joint book runners for its initial public offering.

Earlier in September, API Holdings had acquired one of India’s largest diagnostic test provider Thyrocare Technologies.

In November only, Paytm, Policybazaar’s parent PB Fintech, Sapphire Foods, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries IPOs are hitting the market.

Earlier in October, market regulator SEBI had proposed several changes in which non-institutional investors (NIIs), especially the high net worth individuals (HNIs), are alloted share via a initial public offering (IPO), as per an IANS report.

Accordingly, SEBI in a consultation paper expressed concerns over the proportionate allotment methodology in the case of NIIs. At present, the minimum bid size for HNI application is above Rs 200,000, the IANS report says.

The Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC) has recommended that a minimum price band in case of all public issues through book built process may be 5 per cent more than the floor price. The book building method is used to elicit demand and to assess the price for price discovery, the IANS report.

It is a mechanism where, during the period for which the initial public offer (IPO) is open, bids are collected from investors at various prices, which are above or equal to the floor price and less than or equal to upper or cap price, as per the IANS report.