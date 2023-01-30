Home

Business

Philips Cuts 6,000 More Jobs Following Recall of Faulty Sleep Respirators. Details Here

Philips Cuts 6,000 More Jobs Following Recall of Faulty Sleep Respirators. Details Here

Philips, on Monday, announced that it will let go of 6,000 employees as the losses from the recall of faulty sleep respirators deepened.

Philips Cuts 6,000 More Jobs After Sleep Device Recall

Philips Layoffs: Dutch medical tech maker Philips on Monday announced another round of layoffs which will see over 6,000 people losing their jobs following a massive recall of faulty sleep respirators. Chief Executive Roy Jakobs announced the “difficult, but necessary further reduction of our workforce” by 2025, which comes just three months after it announced another 4,000 cuts.

Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other half will be realised by 2025.

“Philips is not capitalizing on the full potential of strong market positions as it faces a number of significant operational challenges,” new Chief Executive Officer Roy Jakobs said.

The recall of respiratory devices has knocked off 70% of their market value.

The new reorganisation comes on top of a plan announced last October to reduce its workforce by 5%, or 4,000 jobs, as it grapples with the fallout from the recall of millions of ventilators used to treat sleep apnoea over worries that foam used in the machines could become toxic.