PhonePe CEO breaks silence on UPI charges, says UPI customers will never be…

PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam clarifies new UPI MDR guidelines, confirming zero consumer fees and 96% free transactions.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/phonepe-ceo-breaks-silence-on-upi-charges-says-upi-customers-will-never-be-8525835/ Copy

UPI big update: Payments up to Rs 2000 to remain free of bank charges – what it means for normal users? | Image: Image: X

New Delhi: The new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for UPI transactions will not impose any charges on customers and the move is necessary to make India’s digital payments ecosystem financially sustainable, PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said on Wednesday. In an interview with news agency IANS, the PhonePe CEO clarified that customers will continue to use UPI without any charges, while small merchants with an annual turnover of less than Rs 1 lakh will also remain outside the MDR regime.

What PhonePe CEO said on UPI charges?

“No, there are no fees for customers on UPI at all. Customers have never been charged for using UPI, nor will they be charged in the future,” Nigam said. For larger shops, 96 per cent of the transactions, which are all below Rs 2,000, there will be no charge, according to him. He added that merchants, and not customers, would pay a 0.4 per cent MDR on transactions above Rs 2,000. He said the revenue generated through MDR would help fund investments by companies and banks that form the UPI ecosystem.

“The industry spends about Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore a year minimum on just keeping UPI infrastructure alive,” Nigam told IANS. Apart from infrastructure, the sector incurs costs related to KYC, cybersecurity, risk and fraud mitigation, merchant chargebacks and capital expenditure, he added.

‘No charge for the customer’ says PhonePe CEO

“There is no charge for the customer. Person-to-person is also free, person-to-merchant is also free,” he said, adding that merchants paying MDR would not be allowed to pass the charge on to customers. Nigam also said he expected India’s digital payments market to continue growing rapidly despite the introduction of the MDR framework.

What are traders’ welfare associations saying on UPI charges?

Citing larger interests of consumers and businesses, a member of the National Traders’ Welfare Board (NTWB) on Wednesday said the Centre should immediately withdraw its decision to impose a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. He cautioned that charges on UPI transactions would adversely impact business growth.

Ramesh Khandelwal, who represents Madhya Pradesh on the government-constituted NTWB, told PTI, “The decision to impose MDR on UPI transactions is against the government’s policies on ease of doing business. This will impact business growth and may lead to higher prices.”

He urged the central government to immediately withdraw its decision to impose MDR on UPI transactions in larger interests of consumers and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies)