In A First, PhonePe Enables International UPI Transactions. Here Is How To Use It

For the first time, Indians will be able to make international payments as PhonePe introduced its latest overseas UPI payment getway.

Delhi: Making payments abroad is now slightly simplified as India’s fintech platform PhonePe has now enabled payments abroad. It is India’s first fintech, with highest UPI transactions to its name, to have introduced this feature. Now all users travelling to foreign countries can pay merchants in other countries with their UPI. Earlier people made transaction via international credit or forex cards. But with PhonePe’s latest feature, money would be debited from user’s Indian bank account in foreign currency when they make overseas payment.

So far international merchant outlets in Nepal, Bhutan, UAE, Mauritius, and Singapore are supported with local QR (quick response) code and expects to expand this in more countries.

Rahul Chari, co-founder and CTO of PhonePe, said, “UPI international is the first major step in letting the rest of the world experience UPI, too. I am sure this launch will prove to be a gamechanger and will completely transform the way Indians traveling overseas pay at merchant outlets abroad.”

How Will International UPI Function?

With PhonePe latest overseas UPI transaction facility, users will be enabled to make payments to foreign merchants. Therefore, customers will not have to hassle over forex card, international credit cards before taking a trip abroad.

In a bid to use this new feature, one needs to activate the bank account for UPI international on the app. Users can do it before the trip or at the location itself.

PhonePe was established in December 2015 and since then has emerged as India’s largest payments app. It also holds the highest share in total UPI transactions in India with about 49 per cent pie, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (UPI).

