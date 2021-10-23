New Delhi: Online payment application PhonePe has become India’s first app to start charging for mobile recharges, reported the livemint. The digital payment app has started charging processing fees in the range of ₹1 to ₹2 per transaction for mobile recharges done for above ₹50, it added. The company said it is not charging anything for mobile recharges below ₹50, but for recharges between ₹50 and ₹100, it is charging ₹1 and above ₹100 mobile charges, the customers will be charged ₹2.Also Read - Paytm Set to Launch India's Biggest IPO Worth Rs 16,600 Crore. All You Need to Know

"On recharges, we are running a very small-scale experiment where a few users are paying for mobile recharges. Recharges below ₹50 are not charged, recharges between ₹50 and ₹100 are charged Re 1, and above ₹100 are charged ₹2. Essentially, as a part of the experiment, a majority of users are either not paying anything or paying Re 1," the PhonePe said in a statement.

Meanwhile, PhonePe is also charging processing fees for payments made through credit cards, something that other platforms do as well. However, other transactions on PhonePe and money transfers will continue to remain free of charge.

“To clarify on bill payments, we are not the only player or payment platform charging a fee. Charging a small fee on bill payments is now a standard industry practice and is done by other biller websites and payment platforms also. We charge a processing fee (called as convenience fee on other platforms) on payments with credit cards only,” the PhonePe spokesperson was quoted as saying by the mint.