PhonePe Launches Account Aggregator Services: Applying For Loan to Become Easy Now

PhonePe Launches Account Aggregator Services: With this new service, consumers can request, pause, or revoke any ongoing data consent directly from PhonePe website or from PhonePe app itself.

As a part of the launch process, PhonePe's PTSPL has integrated with Financial Information Providers (FIP) such as YES Bank, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank.

Mumbai: Fintech giant PhonePe on Tuesday launched its account aggregator (AA) services through its wholly-owned subsidiary PhonePe Technology Services Pvt Ltd (PTSPL). This new service will allow consumers to share all their financial data, such as bank statements with regulated Financial Institutions.

While sharing data such as bank statements, insurance policies, and tax filings with financial institutions, this new service will help consumers in applying for loans, buying new insurance, or getting investment advice.

Giving details, Rahul Chari, Co-Founder and CTO at PhonePe said the new service will also empower users to access and control their own financial data, revolutionizing the way they engage with financial services.

He said with the Account Aggregator Network, individuals can harness the power of their own information to make informed financial decisions and unlock a world of opportunities.

Moreover, with this new service, consumers can request, pause, or revoke any ongoing data consent directly from PhonePe website or from PhonePe app itself.

As a part of the launch process, PhonePe’s PTSPL has integrated with Financial Information Providers (FIP) such as YES Bank, Federal Bank, AU Small Finance Bank.

PhonePe had on August 26 announced that it has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an AA.

Apart from this, PhonePe has also unveiled its product suite and APIs for the FIU market, and is in the process of integrating with regulated Financial Institutions (FIUs) so that they can start taking consent from their users to do a real-time data fetch from the user’s’ FIPs.

This new feature will allow PhonePe users to register and create a new interoperable AA handle and the users will also be able to access their bank statements instantly on the ‘Check Balance’ option on the PhonePe App’s homepage for free.

