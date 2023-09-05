Home

Business

PhonePe Launches Celebrity Voice Feature With Amitabh Bachchan; Check How To Enable It

PhonePe Launches Celebrity Voice Feature With Amitabh Bachchan; Check How To Enable It

To enable this new feature from the PhonePe for Business app, merchants will need to first open the PhonePe for Business App and then go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen.

Amitabh Bachchan On PhonePe's smartspeakers soon (Image: IANS)

New Delhi: PhonePe has partnered with iconic Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan to launch a first-of-its-kind celebrity voice feature on its SmartSpeakers. The feature will allow users to make payments using Bachchan’s voice, making the experience more engaging and interactive. The feature is currently available in Hindi and English, and plans to roll it out to other languages are in the works.

Trending Now

The PhonePe SmartSpeaker was launched a year ago, and since then, four million devices have been used by merchant partners across 19,000 postal codes (covering over 90 per cent of the country).

You may like to read

SmartSpeakers Of PhonePe

In what is a true testimony to their popularity, the SmartSpeakers validate 100 crore (1,000 million) transactions across the country. The addition of a celebrity voice, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, will enhance the payment experience for both merchants and customers, making it more interactive than ever before.

“We are delighted to launch a unique celebrity voice feature for our SmartSpeaker for merchant partners across India. Bachchan’s voice has an instant and universal recall, and it resonates with millions of Indians across the country,” said Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business at PhonePe.

“Being a popular Indian app used by one in four Indians, we believe this collaboration will further elevate the popularity of the PhonePe SmartSpeaker for merchants and customers alike,” he added.

How Can Shopkeepers Enable The Feature

To enable this new feature from the PhonePe for Business app, merchants will need to first open the PhonePe for Business App and then go to the SmartSpeaker section on the home screen. Under ‘My SmartSpeaker’, click on ‘SmartSpeaker Voice’ then choose Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in the preferred language and then click on ‘Confirm’ to activate the voice.

The device will get rebooted with the updated language in Bachchan’s voice within a few hours.

Moreover, some of the other features that make PhonePe SmartSpeakers stand out in the market include portability, a best-in-class battery, great audio clarity even in the noisiest of environments, and the compact and versatile form factor, which allows merchants to use it even in the most congested counter spaces.

Earlier merchants using feature phones relied heavily on SMS, but now with the PhonePe SmartSpeakers, their payment validation experience has been significantly eased.

About PhonePe SmartSpeakers

PhonePe SmartSpeakers provide voice payment notifications in multiple Indian languages, with up to four days of battery life, dedicated data connectivity, a dedicated battery level LED indicator for ease of use, audio alerts for low battery levels, and a dedicated replay button for last transaction. By offering such convenience to merchants, PhonePe is seeing the successful adoption of its SmartSpeakers in the market, thus enabling an increase in digital payments.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES