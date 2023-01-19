Home

PhonePe Raises $350 Mn From General Atlantic At $12 Billion Valuation

PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centres and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country.

Bengaluru: Fintech major PhonePe on Thursday said it has raised $350 million in funding from global growth equity firm General Atlantic, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion.

Marquee global and Indian investors also participated in the round. This fundraising campaign by PhonePe follows the company’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart.

“We look forward to delivering the next phase of our growth by investing in new business verticals like insurance, wealth management, and lending, while also facilitating the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India,” Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe, said.

Apart from making investments in new businesses including insurance, wealth management, and lending, PhonePe plans to deploy the new funds to make significant investments in infrastructure, including the development of data centres and help build financial services offerings at scale in the country.

PhonePe, which recently announced a full separation from the Flipkart Group, has over 400 million registered users and has also digitised over 35 million offline merchants spread across Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities and beyond, covering 99 per cent of pin codes in the country.