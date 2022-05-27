New Delhi: After the re-appointment of Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to the top management post in the country, he has become one of the highest-paid CEOs in India. According to reports, Parekh’s salary has been hiked by 88 per cent to nearly Rs 80 crore per annum. The company has justified the hike in Parekh’s salary by saying that he has played a key role in the company’s leading growth over the years.Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Becomes First Indian Firm To Hit $100 Billion Revenue In A Year

Here is a look at the Top 10 Highest Paid CEOs in India

1. Pawan Munjal, Hero Motocorp

Pawan Munjal is the Chairman, CEO and Managing Director (MD) of Hero Motocorp. According to a report by Mint, his salary in FY20 was Rs 84.59 crore.

2. Salil Parekh, Infosys

Parekh is the CEO and MD of tech giant Infosys. He has been re-appointed to the role. According to media reports, his salary may total up to Rs 71 crore in 2021-22.

3. N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons

Chandrasekaran is the Chairman of Tata Sons. In 2020, his salary was Rs 58 crore. However, in 2019, his salary was higher at Rs 66 crore.

4. Rajeev Bajaj, Bajaj Auto

Bajaj is the CEO and MD of Bajaj Auto. He has held the post of MD since 2005. His salary in 2020 was Rs 39.86 crore.

5. Sunil Mittal, Bharti Enterprises

Mittal is the Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises. His salary in 2020 was Rs 30.1 crore.

6. CP Gurnani, Tech Mahindra

Gurnani is the CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra. He earned Rs 28.57 crore in 2020, according to ET.

7. SN Subrahmanyan, Larsen & Toubro

Subrahmanyan is the CEO and MD of Larsen & Toubro. In 2019-20, he took-home salary of Rs 27.17 crore. However, he cut his package by nearly half during the Covid-19 pandemic.

8. Rajesh Gopinathan, TCS

Gopinath has been CEO of Tata Consultancy Services since 2017. His salary in 2021-22 was Rs 25.7 crore.

9. Sidhartha Lal, Eicher Motors Ltd

Lal is the head of Eicher Motors Ltd. In 2020, his salary was Rs 19.21 crore.

10. Mukesh Ambani

Ambani is the owner of Reliance Industries. He has a 44 per cent stake in the company. In 2020, his salary was Rs 15 crore.