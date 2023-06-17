Home

PIB Fact Check: Bank Accounts With Balance Over Rs 30,000 To Be Closed? Here’s The Truth

As per the viral message, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced new rule regarding maximum bank balance in a particular amount. Know the truth behind the claim that is doing rounds on social media.

New Delhi: A news is being widely circulated on social media that claims “some important” announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. It says that bank account holders that has more than Rs 30,000 in his/her account will be closed. However, the news has turned out to be fake. A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau has confirmed that the news is not true and the RBI has not made any such decisions.

CLAIM: Person having over Rs 30,000 balance in back account, his/her account will be closed

FACT: RBI has not made any claim regarding the Bank account limit

“News claiming that the governor of the Reserve Bank of India has made an important announcement regarding bank accounts that if any account holder has more than Rs 30,000 in his account then his account will be closed. This news is fake. RBI has not taken any such decision,” a tweet by PIB Fact Check, roughly translated from Hindi said.

Here’s how to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news.

For that, you need to send the message to . Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check.

You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@ . The fact check information is also available on .

PIB Fact Check

At several instances, PIB Had stated that such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

