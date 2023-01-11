FACT CHECK: Chance To Win Fuel Subsidy Gift Worth ₹6,000 From Indian Oil Is FAKE

Fact Check: A lucky draw in the name of Indian Oil Corporation offering a chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth Rs 6,000, is going viral on social media. The advertisement claims tat ‘Indian Oil Corportaion’ is offering fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6,000, for which you have to provide your personal details. The government’s fact-checking arm, the PIB has said that this lottery is a scam.

CLAIM:

Indian Oil Corporation is offering a fuel subsidy gift worth Rs 6,000 in a lucky draw.

CLAIMED BY:

Social media

RATING:

False

PIB calls it FAKE

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) in its fact check has confirmed that this lucky draw is fake and it’s a scam and not related to Indian oil. It has also warned people to be aware of such scams.

Taking to Twitter, PIB Fact Check said, “Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation. Sounds enticing right? However, This lucky draw is #FAKE. It’s a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl. Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck.”

“Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation” Sounds enticing right? However, ✔️This lucky draw is #FAKE ✔️It’s a scam & is not related to @IndianOilcl Always run any suspicious information related to Government of India by #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/5XkmUOfTFw — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 10, 2023

Last year a similar message related to Indian Oil had gone viral. The post claimed, “The temperature is set to rise in the coming days, so do not fill petrol in your vehicle to the maximum limit. This can cause an explosion in the fuel tank. Please fill half the tank of fuel in your vehicle and keep room for air.”

Also, this is not the first time that such offers on government schemes has gone viral. Recently, similar lucky draw messages in the name of Indian Railways, Powergrid, India Post and SAIL were also doing rounds