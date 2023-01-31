Home

FACT CHECK: Is Govt Giving Loan Of Rs 1 Lakh Under Mudra Scheme? Here’s The Truth

PIB Fact Check: A letter is doing rounds on social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government to under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra loan Scheme. The message claims that under the PM Mudra Yojana a loan of Rs 10,00,00 will be granted upon payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges.

Attributing the letter to the Finance Ministry of India, it also claims that the rate of interest would be 5 per cent under the NRI Funding Scheme. The viral letter states that there would be nil charges for fees on part payment.

However, busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Central Government. “An approval letter claims to grant a loan of Rs 1,00,000 under the PM Mudra Loan Yojna on payment of Rs 1,750 as loan agreement charges. This letter is Fake. FinMinIndia has not issued this letter.”

An approval letter claims to grant a loan of ₹1,00,000 under the on payment of ₹1,750 as loan agreement charges

#PIBFactCheck ◾️This letter is #Fake. ◾️@FinMinIndia has not issued this letter. Read more: https://t.co/cQ5DW69qkT pic.twitter.com/jKXEKbYupe — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 30, 2023

What is Mudra

The Mudra Loan Scheme was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in April 2015. MUDRA, which stands for Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd., is a financial institution set up by Government of India for development and refinancing of micro units enterprises. It was announced by the Finance Minister while presenting the Union Budget for FY 2016.

The purpose of MUDRA is to provide funding to the non-corporate small business sector through various Last Mile Financial Institutions like Banks, NBFCs and MFIs.