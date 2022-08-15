New Delhi: Ola Electric is all set to debut its first electric car for the Indian market today as India celebrates its 75th year of independence. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has released several teasers of the company’s new venture on social media. In a tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal wrote “Picture abhi baaki hai mera dost” and revealed that major announcement(s) will be made on August 15 at 2 PM.Also Read - Is Ola Planning to Launch Electric Car On Independence Day? CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Drops Big Hint

Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost😎 See you on 15th August 2pm! pic.twitter.com/fZ66CC46mf — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

Various media reports have claimed that apart from an elctric car, Ola will also be launching mass market electric scooter. Sources have told Car&Bike the electric scooter will be priced below Rs 1 lakh. In a separate report, Car&Bike has quoted sources saying the electric car which Ola will be unveiling today will boast a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

In an earlier tweet, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has claimed that Ola is going to build the “sportiest car ever built in India”.

We’re going to build the sportiest car ever built in India! 🏎🏎🏎 pic.twitter.com/IyMKgQvTOi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 16, 2022

A serious of mind-capturing teases both from the CEO and the company itself is keeping market sentiments high. Let’s wait and see what Ola has got in its store for Indians on this Independence Day.