Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight likely to have failed dope test: Sources

The pilot of the Air India aircraft from Phuket to Delhi that suffered turbulence, causing injuries to several passengers, has reportedly failed a dope test. However, this news has not been established yet, as another result of the test is still pending, while Air India has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

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New Delhi: The pilot of the Air India aircraft from Phuket to Delhi that suffered turbulence, causing injuries to several passengers, has reportedly failed a dope test. However, this news has not been established yet, as another result of the test is still pending, while Air India has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

Sources said that the pilot-in-command tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi. Another test has also been conducted, the result of which is yet to be released.

Read more: Air India appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as new CEO days after turbulence shock

Meanwhile, Air India refused to comment on the issue since the test results have not been shared with them yet, say reports.

“We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings,” said an Air India spokesperson.

Reports say that both pilots have been taken off the flight roster pending the completion of the inquiry. Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident, the airline said.