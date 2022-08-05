Piped Cooking Gas Price Hike: The price of cooking gas piped to household kitchens in the national capital and adjoining cities was hiked by Rs 2.63 per unit on Friday, this is the second hike in less than two weeks. According to a statement issued by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in the national capital and adjoining towns, Piped cooking gas in Delhi will now cost Rs. 50.59 per standard cubic meter, as against Rs. 47.96 previously.Also Read - LPG Price: Rate of 19 kg Commercial LPG Cylinders Slashed by Rs 135; Check Rates in Your City

The increase is to "partially offset the increase in input gas cost," IGL said in a tweet. Domestic PNG rates were last revised on July 26, by Rs 2.1 per scm. "In order to partially offset the increase in input gas cost, the price of domestic PNG in Delhi is being revised to Rs.50.59/- per SCM, w.e.f.,5th August 2022," it said in the tweet.

Domestic PNG Retail Prices (w.e.f, 5th August 2022)

NCT of Delhi – Rs.50.59/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs. 50.46/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari – Rs.49.40/- per SCM

Gurugram – Rs.48.79/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.53.97/- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand – Rs.56.23/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur – Rs.53.10/-per SCM

Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes. Natural gas is the basic input for CNG and PNG.

Domestic production of natural gas is insufficient to meet demand and India imports roughly half of its needs in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG). While the price of domestically produced natural gas was increased to USD 6.10 per million British thermal units for the six month period beginning April 1, international LNG rates shot to record high in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. LNG in the spot or current market currently costs upwards of USD 30.

GAIL mixes about 2.5-3 million standard cubic meters per day of LNG with volumes available from domestic fields for supply city gas operators like IGL and MGL. The pooled rate is fixed every month. For August, the pooled price is USD 10.52 per mmBtu, up from USD 8.95 in the previous month.