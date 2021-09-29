Mumbai: Piramal Enterprises Limited today announced that it has completed payment for the acquisition of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). This marked the first successful resolution under the IBC route in the financial services sector. The National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT), had earlier accorded its approval to the resolution plan of Piramal Group in relation to the CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) of DHFL, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Handy Travel Guide for Jharkhand - Check Out These Stunning Places on Your Next Vacay

In value terms, the transaction is among the largest resolutions till date, setting the precedent for future resolutions in the sector, the IANS report says.

In January 2021, 94 per cent of the Creditors of DHFL voted in favour of Piramal’s resolution plan. Approvals were also obtained from the RBI, CCI and NCLT for the completion of this transaction. As a part of the process, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd (PCHFL) will merge with DHFL. The merged entity will be 100 per cent owned by Piramal Enterprises Limited, according to the IANS report. The creditors of DHFL (including FD holders) would recover an aggregate amount of Rs 38,000 crore from the resolution process of DHFL. This amount comprises of Rs 34,250 crore to be paid by PCHFL as a combination of cash and Non-Convertible Debentures and an amount of Rs 3,800 crore, which is the entitlement of creditors (as per the resolution plan), from the cash balance available with DHFL. There were 70,000 creditors of DHFL and most of them are recovering nearly 46 per cent of their pending dues through the successful completion of resolution process. The total consideration paid by the Piramal Group of Rs 34,250 crore at the completion of the acquisition, includes an upfront cash component of Rs 14,700 crore and issuance of debt instruments of Rs 19,550 crore (10-year NCDs at 6.75 per cent per annum on a half-yearly basis). The merged entity combines Piramal’s financial strength with DHFL’s geographic footprint and distribution network of 301 branches and 2,338 employees catering to 1 million lifetime customers across 24 states – making it one of the leading housing finance companies in the country. It creates an India-wide platform focused on the affordable segment (with average loan ticket size of nearly Rs 17 lakh) to address the diverse financing needs of the under-served and unserved ‘Bharat’ market – that represents Indian budget conscious customers at the periphery of metros and in Tier I, II and III cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group said, "We are very pleased to announce the consideration payment made towards the completion of this exciting acquisition. This accelerates our plans to become a leading digitally oriented, diversified financial services conglomerate that focuses on serving the financial needs of the unserved and underserved customers of our country."

Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group said, “The combined entity will have 301 branches, 2,338 employees and over 1 million lifetime customers. We will be a dominant player in the fast-growing affordable housing segment. Over the last two years we have successfully built our next-gen technology platform, advanced analytics engine and AI/ML capabilities. This acquisition allows us to implement these technologies across a much larger base of customers. The new merged entity is poised to be at the forefront of the digital-first retail lending market in India.”