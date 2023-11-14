Home

For Not Being Able To…: Here’s Why Elon Musk Apologised To Piyush Goyal

Goyal interacted with Indian engineers and financial professionals. One of the photos showed him sitting in the backseat of a red Tesla car inside the EV giant’s factory.

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the manufacturing facility of US-based electric vehicle major Tesla at Fremont, California and highlighted India’s role in contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey. During his visit, he engaged with Indian engineers and financial professionals, but missed Elon Musk’s ”magnetic presence”.

“It was an honor to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date,” Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter), responding to Goyal’s post on his visit to the Tesla factory in Fremont, California.

Goyal praises India’s role in Tesla’s journey:

Piyush Goyal lauded India’s role in Tesla’s journey to transform mobility, citing the crucial role played by Indian engineers and finance professionals working in senior positions in the company. Reiterating his earlier statement, Goyal said that Tesla is on track to double its component imports from India.

“Visited @Tesla’s state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers and finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility.”

“Also proud to see the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Mr @ElonMusk’s magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery,” Goyal said on social networking platform X.

Visited @Tesla’s state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility. Also proud to see… pic.twitter.com/FQx1dKiDlf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 14, 2023

The minister is in the US on a four-day visit. The world’s largest electric car producer Tesla Inc’s chief Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June in New York and after the meeting Musk had said that he planned to visit India in 2024.

Tesla wants to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car in the country, sourcing more components, and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, news agency Reuters reported, quoting sources.

