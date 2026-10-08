Flight tickets to get costlier as Air India and Air India Express increases fuel surcharges on domestic and select international routes

Air India and Air India Express have revised fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights from October 9 amid rising ATF prices driven by the Middle East conflict.

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Air India and Air India Express flight tickets update- Representational AI image

Flight ticket prices: Air travel is set to become more expensive as Tata Group carriers Air India and Air India Express announced an increase in fuel surcharges on domestic and select international routes starting October 9, 2026. Following a similar hike by market leader IndiGo, the decision comes in response to a sharp surge in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices driven by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and global energy market volatility. For domestic flights, passengers will face an additional charge ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 depending on distance, while international surcharges will range between $55 and $215.

“ATF prices have remained volatile in recent months amid geopolitical developments and sustained pressure on global energy markets. The latest increase has pushed up airline operating costs, with fuel accounting for a substantial share of overall expenditure,” the Tata Group airlines said.

Air India & AI Express Revised Fuel Surcharge Structure

Sector / Route Category Distance / Destination Revised Fuel Surcharge Domestic Flights Up to 500 km ₹400 per passenger Domestic Flights 501 – 1,000 km ₹600 per passenger Domestic Flights 1,001 – 1,500 km ₹850 per passenger Domestic Flights Above 1,500 km ₹1,200 per passenger International West Asia / Middle East $55 (~₹4,600) International Europe (including UK) $135 (~₹11,300) International Australia $210 (~₹17,600) International North America $215 (~₹18,000)

For Air India Express, the revised surcharge will apply to new bookings made from 0000 hours IST on October 9, while for Air India, it will apply to bookings made from 1100 hours IST on October 9. The surcharge will vary depending on the sector and route category, an Air India statement said.

Air India and Air India Express have revised their one-way domestic fuel surcharge, with the levy ranging from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 depending on the flight distance.

The revised surcharge will be Rs 400 for flights up to 500 km, while journeys between 501 and 1,000 km will attract a Rs 600 surcharge. For flights covering 1,001-1,500 km, the surcharge will be Rs 850. Flights between 1,501 and 2,000 km, as well as those above 2,000 km, will carry a Rs 1,200 surcharge.

Air India and Air India Express have also revised the fuel surcharge on select international routes, with the surcharge set at $215 for North America, $210 for Australia, $135 for Europe including the UK, and $ 55 for West Asia and the Middle East, the airlines said. Earlier, IndiGo revised its fuel charges for all new bookings made from 0001 hours on October 6, due to the sharp rise in the cost of ATF.

(With inputs from agencies)