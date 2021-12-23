New Delhi: In a bid to encourage passengers to get vaccinated against Covid-19, low-cost airline Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has introduced a 20 per cent discount scheme for passengers who have received both doses of corona vaccine. The discount scheme will be applicable only on domestic flights for travel beyond 15 days from the date of booking.Also Read - Gifts, Turkey And Smoked Fish: SpaceX Delivers Christmas Presents for Astronauts In Space | Watch

According to Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First: "The past two years have been extremely difficult due to Covid-19, which has redefined the meaning of normal.

"We at Go First are committed to ensuring the safety of all our stakeholders. We began by supporting the vaccination of all our employees and now we encouraging more people to get inoculated. We understand the need for vaccination, especially in the wake of the new Covid variant and will continue to support India's fight against coronavirus", the CEO added.

Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday. “Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now,” he said in a tweet.

Besides, around 89 per cent of India’s adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials. With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am. This has been achieved in 1,47,94,783 sessions.