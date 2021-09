Mumbai: If you are planning to buy your dream home, then it may be the right time to make a move for acquiring residential property. Residential real estate prices in the country are likely to increase over the next 2-3 years. However, the possible rise in prices over the next few years may remain in the single digit per year, IANS reported citing an ICICI Securities report.Also Read - LIVE India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Today, Day 5 Latest Updates: Jasprit Bumrah & Co Eye Early Wickets to Derail England's Chase