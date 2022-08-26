New Delhi: Are you planning to fly to Dubai for a business trip or to spend a quality time there with friends and family? As commercial flights to and from UAE have resumed, several tourists from India and other countries are heading to the Gulf nation. However, planning for foreign trips can be stressful as one has to take care of several formalities. Taking care of everything can be quite a hassle: lining up all the proper documents and making arrangements for enough local currency to avoid contingencies.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022 Qualification: Hong Kong or UAE - Who Will Play India-Pakistan In Their Group?

If you are planning to visit Dubai and have been having trouble in how to exchange Indian currency with the UAE Dirham, here’s a complete guide. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Independence Day Special Offer. UAE-India Ticket Starts At Rs 7,151

HOW TO EXCHANGE INDIAN CURRENCY WITH UAE DIRHAM

The currency in Dubai is the dirham, which is shortened to AED (United Arab Emirates Dirham). One dirham is divided into 100 fils. The dirham has been pegged to the US dollar since 1997, meaning the exchange rate never changes. One US dollar is worth AED 3.67. Also Read - Reliance Unveils Brand Name Of Cricket Franchises In UAE, South Africa; Read here

According to the UAE government’s website, foreign currency of almost any denomination can be exchanged in the country.

The travellers can exchange money in hotels,

At licensed money exchange centres located at airports, malls and public markets.

Besides this, the foreign banks have their branches and ATMs at several locations.

DOCUMENTS NEEDED TO EXCHANGE INDIAN CURRENCY WITH UAE DIRHAM

According to the website Visit Dubai, most of the exchange centres will ask for the following documents:

A copy of the passport

OR

OR A national identity proof along with contact details.

If you have a travellers’ cheque, you can check with the exchange centres if they accept it.

HERE ARE PRICES OF ESSENTIAL THINGS IN UAE:

Small bottle of water: AED1.5 (50 cents)

Big Mac: AED16.75 (USD4.5)

Biryani: AED13 (USD3.5)

Shawarma wrap: AED5 (USD1.4)

Short taxi ride: AED12 (USD3.3)

Dubai Metro (3 zones): AED5.8 (USD1.6)

Cinema ticket (standard): AED35 (USD9.6)

Abra ride across Dubai Creek: AED1 (USD27 cents)