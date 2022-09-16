US Visa Application: The queue for the US visa appointment seems to be ever increasing. In a recent development, the waiting period for the non-immigrant visa has been extended for more than two years now. The waiting time varies from different city. Currently for the national capital the waiting period is for about 758 calendar days for visitor visas and 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 354 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.Also Read - Punjab Youth Shot Dead Inside Grocery Store in Georgia, Horrific Video Emerges | WATCH

In Mumbai, the waiting period is 752 calendar days for visitor visas, 444 calendar days for student/exchange visitor visas and 312 calendar days for all other non-immigrant visas.

This only goes to tell that the first time applicant will get their appointment date around October 2024 in Delhi and Mumbai. Almost less than a month ago the waiting time was 581 and 517 days for both metro cities. This also miss indicative of the fact that the queue are getting longer resultant of COVID- pent up demand.

The situation is likely to increase only once the US Embassy in India gets back 100 percent staff like before COVID. According a to a report by Times of India, a US Embassy spokesperson said that as a part of the recovery, US mission in India is prioritizing national interest and repeat travels,. This year US mission in India issued a record- breaking visas of about 82,000 students.

While travel has mostly revived, to pre pandemic level, many countries are still struggling to get back to pre COVID level staff that is leading to delays in visas processing for several countries like US, Canada and Schengen states globally.