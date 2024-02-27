Home

Platinum Industries IPO To Open Today: Check Allotment date, Listing Date, Time And Other Important Details

Platinum Industries IPO Subscription Time: The subscription window for the IPO will be available from 10 am to 5 pm for three trading days, till February 29.

Platinum Industries IPO

Platinum Industries will launch an initial public offering (IPO) today. The subscription window will be open for from 10 am to 5 pm from today till February 29.

It comprises fresh issuance of 1.38 crore shares, estimated to be worth Rs 235.3 crore.

Here are some important things to know about the Platinum Industries IPO:

Platinum Industries IPO allotment date

Though the allotment of the shares is not yet finalised tentatively it can be March 1.

Platinum Industries listing date

Platinum Industries shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE tentatively on March 5.

Platinum Industries IPO price band

The price band decided for Platinum Industries IPO is at Rs 162-171 per share.

Platinum Industries IPO lot size

Potential investors can bid for the Platinum Industries stock in multiples of 87 shares, which translates into Rs 14,877 per lot.

Platinum Industries IPO: Book-running Lead Managers and Registrar

Unistone Capital is the book-running lead manager while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the Platinum Industries IPO.

What does Platinum Industries do?

Before investint in any IPO you must know about the operations of the company.

Platinum Industries specialises in producing stabilisers aince 2016. The company manufactures PVC stabilisers, CPVC additives, and lubricants.

