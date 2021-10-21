New Delhi: Narendra Modi government’s ambitious “PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan” today received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). The nod included institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a statement. Earlier on October 13, PM Modi launched PM Gati Shakti NMP for multi-modal connectivity.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan – Top Points

The PM Gati Shakti NMP will be monitored in a three-tier system.

An Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) headed by Cabinet Secretary at the top.

A Multimodal Network Planning Group (NPG) will be constituted with representation from the heads of Network Planning Division from various Ministries and Departments.

The NPG will be supported by a Technical Support Unit (TSU) located in Logistics Division of Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan – How Will These Groups Function

The EGOS has been mandated to review and monitor implementation of the PM Gati Shakti NMP to ensure logistics efficiency. It is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP, the CCEA said in a statement.

EGOS will also look at the interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods on the requirement of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, Fertilizer, etc, according to the CCEA.

The Network Planning Group (NPG), consisting of heads of Network Planning wing of respective infrastructure ministries, it will assist the EGOS.

The Technical Support Unit (TSU) is approved for providing the required competencies. TSU will have domain experts from various infrastructure sectors as Aviation, Maritime, Public Transport, Rail, Roads & Highways, Ports, etc. and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) as Urban & Transport Planning, Structures (Roads, Bridges & Buildings), Power, Pipeline, GIS, ICT, Finance/Market PPP, logistics, Data Analytics, etc.

PM Gati Shakti Master Plan – Objectives

PM Gati Shakti NMP is intended to break departmental silos and bring in more holistic and integrated planning and execution of projects with a view to address the issues of Multi Modal connectivity and last mile connectivity, the Central government stated.

This will help in bringing down the logistics cost. This will translate into enormous economic gains to consumers, farmers, youth as well as those engaged in businesses, according to the central government.

With this approval, the roll out of PM Gati Shakti will get further momentum which will result in holistic and integrated planning framework for infrastructure development in the country, the Central government stated, the central government stated.

PM Gati shakti NMP for multi-modal connectivity will ensure holistic governance at the Centre of which are people of India, industries of India, manufacturers of India and farmers of India.