PM Gramin Awaas Yojana: The Prime Minister's Office on Saturday said PM Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video-conferencing on Sunday. Notably, in this installment, Rs 709 Crore out of Rs 2800 crore will be transferred.

As per reports, the funds are going to be used for building Pucca house for 1.48 lakh beneficiaries from across Tripura. Earlier, the officials from the state had communicated to PM Modi on the matter for effective implementation of the fund.

The development comes as Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has on several occasions taken up the matter with the Centre and PM Modi during his visits to New Delhi.

In January this year, PM Modi had released the financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G).

The assistance included release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed first installment of assistance under PMAY-G, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Notably, PM Modi had given the clarion call of “Housing for All by 2022”, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme.

In this scheme, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.