PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The Centre recently released the 11th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued over Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers. As part of the PM Kisan scheme, an amount of Rs 2000 has been transferred on May 31, 2022. However, those who are waiting for the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, here's a big update for you. The Central government on Tuesday night extended the deadline to complete eKYC to receive the benefits of PM Kisan Yojana.

"eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC. Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022," the official website said.

The Central government has made it mandatory for all PM Kisan beneficiaries to complete their eKYC to receive the latest installement. Now, the last date to complete eKYC is July 31, 2022. Earlier, the last date to complete eKYC was May 31, 2022.

Now, the farmers are now waiting for 12th installment of the PM Kisan scheme. If you want to receive the latest installment, then you must complete the PM Kisan e-KYC process,

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Complete e-KYC Process