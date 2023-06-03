Home

PM Kisan Yojana: 14th Installment Likely to be Released This Month, Check Your Name on Beneficiary List

PM Kisan Yojana: In this central scheme, the farmers are given Rs 6,000 each year in three instalments: April–July, August–November, and December–March.

PM Kisan Scheme: Financial assistance is provided to the farmers in 3 installments in April-July, August-November and December-March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest Update: After 13th installment, now the beneficiaries are eagerly waiting to know when the 14th installment of the PM Kisan Yojana will be released for them. The Central government had released the 13th installment on February 26, 2023. And the latest installment is expected to be released anytime soon. As per a report by Economic Times, it is likely to be released in June 2023. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

As part of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of Rs 16,000 crore has been transferred to over 8 crore eligible farmers so far and the total amount transferred to the beneficiaries is expected to cross Rs 2.25 lakh crore.

In this central scheme, the farmers are given Rs 6,000 each year in three instalments: April–July, August–November, and December–March.

PM Kisan Yojana: eKYC Mandatory For Benefits

According to the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is mandatory for PM Kisan registered farmers.” OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for biometric-based eKYC.”

PM Kisan Yojana: Here’s How to Apply

First visit the official website on pmkisan.gov.in, and then click on Farmer’s Corner.

Then you will have to click on New Farmer Registration and enter Aadhaar number

After this, fill in all details, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Check Beneficiary Status

First log in to the official website of PM-Kisan: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Then click ‘Farmer Corner’ on the homepage.

After this, you need to click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ link under the ‘Farmers’ section.

Then, you will find the drop-down menu, and choose State, District, Sub District, Block, and Village.

When you click on the ‘Get Report’, your status will be displayed on the screen.

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Update eKYC Online

First log in to the official website of PM-Kisan

Then on the home page, click on the eKYC option

Here, you need to your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code

Then, enter the mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card

Click on ‘Get OTP’ and enter the OTP in the specified field.

After this, your KYC will get updated.

