PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: 14th Installment Likely To Be Released Soon, Here’s How To Apply

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers get Rs 2,000 every four months in three installments.

PM Kisan Scheme: Financial assistance is provided to the farmers in 3 installments in April-July, August-November and December-March.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: The beneficiary farmers are eagerly waiting for the 14th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The 13th installment was released by PM Modi in February and now the 14th installment is expected to be released in the next few weeks. As per a report by News 18 the 14th installment of PM Kisan Yojana is likely to be released in the last week of May. However, it has not been confirmed by the official authorities.

Financial assistance is provided to the farmers in 3 installments in April-July, August-November and December-March. The amount is directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

PM Kisan Yojana: How to Apply For 14th Installment

First log in to www.pmkisan.gov.in and then check for ‘Farmer’s corner’

After this, you need to click on ‘New Farmer Registration’, and then enter your Aadhaar number

Then you need to enter details and click on ‘Yes’

After this, you will have to give information asked in the PM-Kisan application form 2023

PM Kisan Scheme: Check Beneficiary Status

First log in to the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Then, you will have to click on the ‘Farmers Corner’ on homepage

After this, you click on the tab ‘Beneficiary Status’

After you fill all details, select the ‘Get Data’ option

And then the beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM Kisan Scheme: How to Check Beneficiary List

First visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Then click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab in the right corner of the page

Here, you will have to select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Then click on the ‘Get report’ tab.

With this, the beneficiary list detail will be displayed on screen.

