PM-KISAN 14th Installment Released: Check Beneficiary Details And eKYC Status On pmkisan.gov.in

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers' families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 27, released the 14th installment of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN) worth Rs 17,000 crore for about 8.5 crore eligible farmers. The announcement was made at an event held at Sikar, Rajasthan. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all landholding farmers’ families are provided the financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

“A centralised help desk has been introduced to facilitate the beneficiaries to overcome the problems faced during the registration process of PMKisan scheme,” an official tweet on PM Kisan handle said.

How To Check PM-KISAN Beneficiary Status?

Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

Now, click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page

Enter you registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option

Your beneficiary status will come up on the screen.

PM-KISAN: How To Check Your Name in Beneficiary List

Visit PM Kisan official website www.pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab.

Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

After this, the beneficiary list detail will be displayed.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, is a central government sponsored scheme to financially support the land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. The scheme was launched on 24 February 2019.

Steps to apply for the 14th instalment online

Visit pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner Click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha Now enter details and click on ‘Yes’ Fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference

You can call on the helpline numbers — 155261 and 011-24300606.

