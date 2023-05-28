Home

PM Kisan 14th Installment To Be Released Anytime Soon: Apply Now, Check Beneficiary Status Online

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As part of the PM-KISAN scheme, the landholding farmer families are given a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per annum, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.

PM Kisan Yojana is a central sector scheme that offers financial assistance to all landholding farmer families.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: As lakhs of beneficiaries are waiting for the announcement, the Central government is likely to release the 14th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana (Scheme) anytime soon. As per a report by Economic Times, the 14th is likely to be released before May 31, 2023. However, there is no official announcement regarding the release of the 14th installment.

The Centre last time released the 13th instalment of the scheme on February 27, 2023. Many beneficiaries could not receive the amount because of incomplete verification. Several farmers have now got their verification process completed and would now get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 2,000.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan Yojana is a central sector scheme that offers financial assistance to all landholding farmer families in the country for procuring various inputs related to agriculture and allied activities as well as domestic needs.

In this scheme, the entire financial liability towards the transfer of benefits to targeted beneficiaries is borne by the Central government. The farmers who have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefits under the scheme.

PM Kisan eKYC Details

As per the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is mandatory for PM KISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Apply

First log in to pmkisan.gov.in official website and go to Farmer’s corner

After this, you need to click on New Farmer Registration and enter your Aadhaar number and fill the captcha

Then, fill in the information asked in the PM Kisan application form 2023, save it and take a printout for future reference

PM Kisan Yojana: How To Check Beneficiary Status

First visit the official PM KISAN portal

On the home page, click on ‘ Farmers corner’ click on ‘ Beneficiary List”

After this, you select state, district, sub-district, block, village

Finally, click on the ‘Get Report’ tab

