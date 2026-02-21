PM Kisan 22nd Installment BIG UPDATE: Modi government likely to release amount on THIS date, Rs 2000 to be credited by...

Home

PM Kisan 22nd Installment

New Delhi: When will farmers get the 22nd installment of the PM Kisan Yojana? This remains the biggest question among farmers. January has already passed, and February is also inching towards its end, yet there has been no official announcement regarding the release date of the 22nd installment. The wait will end only after the date is formally declared.

However, several media reports are claiming possible dates when the installment may be released. It is important to note the announcement of the date that could bring relief to millions of farmers across the country. Some media platforms are claiming that the 22nd installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan Yojana) may be released on February 24.

Notably, the Ministry of Agriculture has not yet shared any information regarding the 22nd installment. Therefore, these dates are only speculative. It is also being said that the installment could be credited to farmers’ accounts before Holi, but again, there has been no official confirmation from the government.

How to Check PM Kisan Status?

For the convenience of the beneficiaries, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the status of the scheme:

Visit the official PM-Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Go to the “Farmer’s Corner” section on the homepage.

Click the “Know Your Status” tab.

Enter your registration number and the security code to check the status.

An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP on the portal to check the status of the 22nd installment.

Applicants must complete pending formalities to receive the benefits. These include linking Aadhaar, PAN verification, or resolving bank account issues. A pending status means the application process is incomplete.

