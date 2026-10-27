PM Kisan 24th instalment date confirmed: Rs 2000 to be credited on Oct 30; Is your name on beneficiary list? Check eligibility

The 24th instalment of PM-KISAN is scheduled for October 30, 2026. The government says the transfer will cover around 9.34 crore beneficiaries, with eligible farmers set to receive Rs. 2,000 directly into their bank accounts.

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PM Kisan 24th instalment date confirmed: Rs 2000 to be credited on Oct 30; Is your name on beneficiary list? Check eligibility (Image: X.com/File)

Farmers across India have good news ahead of Diwali as the government has confirmed the date for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the next instalment on October 30, 2026. Under the scheme, eligible farmers will receive Rs. 2,000 directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The government plans to transfer the money to around 9.34 crore beneficiaries, according to the official event announcement.

The payment comes after the release of the 23rd instalment on June 20, 2026, when eligible farmers received financial assistance under the scheme. The latest payment is intended to help farming families meet some of their agricultural and household expenses.

PM Kisan 24th Instalment: Key Details

Detail Information Scheme PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Instalment number 24th Release date October 30, 2026 Amount per eligible farmer Rs. 2,000 Total annual assistance Rs. 6,000 Expected beneficiaries Around 9.34 crore Payment method Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Official website pmkisan.gov.in

Who is eligible for PM Kisan instalment?

The PM-KISAN scheme provides financial assistance to eligible farmer families who own cultivable land, subject to the scheme’s rules. To qualify, farmers must meet the eligibility conditions and have their land and beneficiary details verified by the relevant state authorities.

However, certain categories are excluded from the scheme. These include institutional landholders, income-tax payers, serving or retired government employees in specified categories, and certain individuals holding or having held constitutional posts. Professionals such as doctors, engineers, lawyers and chartered accountants who are registered with professional bodies and actively practising are also excluded.

Some retired government employees receiving a monthly pension of Rs. 10,000 or more are not eligible, subject to the scheme’s specified exceptions.

Being registered on the PM-KISAN portal does not automatically guarantee that the next instalment will be credited. Farmers must continue to meet the eligibility requirements and complete all necessary verification.

Mandatory e-KYC: What farmers need to know

Farmers should check whether their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification has been completed before the instalment is released. The government has made e-KYC compulsory for registered beneficiaries.

Incomplete verification, incorrect bank details or pending land-record checks may delay a payment. Farmers should also check whether their Aadhaar-related bank requirements have been completed.

The official PM-KISAN portal provides options to check beneficiary details, payment information and pending requirements.

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary status

Farmers can check their status online by following these steps:

Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Open the Farmers Corner section.

section. Select Know Your Status .

. Enter your PM-KISAN registration number and the required verification details.

Complete the OTP verification process, if prompted.

Check your beneficiary details, e-KYC status and payment information.

Farmers should review the details carefully and follow the instructions shown on the portal if any information is missing or requires correction.

What to do if the Rs. 2,000 payment does not arrive?

If the instalment is not credited, farmers should first check their payment status on the official website. The portal may show whether the payment has been processed or whether a verification issue remains unresolved.

If the problem continues, farmers can contact their local agriculture department or visit a Common Service Centre (CSC) for assistance. The government also provides a grievance facility on the PM-KISAN portal for beneficiaries facing payment-related problems.

Farmers should rely on official government websites for updates and avoid sharing bank details, Aadhaar information or OTPs with unknown callers or unofficial websites.

With the 24th instalment scheduled for October 30, farmers are advised to check their beneficiary status and complete any pending verification well before the payment date.