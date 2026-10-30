PM Kisan 24th Instalment today: PM Modi to release Rs 18,690 crore to farmers’ accounts at 10 AM; Check e-KYC and payment status

PM Modi is set to release the 24th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme on October 30 at 10 am. Check how to track your PM Kisan payment status, complete e-KYC and find out why your instalment may be delayed.

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The wait for millions of farmers is set to end on Friday, October 30, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. Under this instalment, more than 9.34 crore eligible farmer families across the country will receive financial assistance directly in their bank accounts.

The money will be transferred at 10 am during a national-level programme in Bhildi, located in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the government will transfer more than Rs 18,690 crore through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

Each eligible farmer family will receive Rs 2,000 as part of the latest instalment. The amount will be credited directly to the registered bank accounts of beneficiaries, without any middlemen.

What is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme?

The PM-KISAN scheme was launched by the Central government to provide financial support to landholding farmer families across India. Under the programme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 every year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The money is transferred directly to their bank accounts to help them meet farming-related expenses and other household needs.

With the release of the 24th instalment, the total amount distributed under the scheme will increase further. The government has already transferred more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore to eligible farmers through the previous 23 instalments.

The previous instalment was released on June 20, 2026, and benefited around 9.44 crore farmers.

How to Check PM Kisan 24th Instalment Payment Status

Farmers can check whether the latest instalment has been credited to their bank accounts by visiting the official PM-KISAN website. They do not need to visit a government office to check their payment details.

Here is a step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Go to the ‘Farmers Corner’ section on the homepage.

Click on the ‘Know Your Status’ option.

Enter your PM-KISAN registration number.

Fill in the captcha code and request an OTP.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Your payment status and other account details will appear on the screen.

Farmers can also check details such as payment status, bank name, transaction reference number and the date on which the amount was credited.

PM Kisan 24th Instalment: Is e-KYC mandatory?

Yes, completing e-KYC is mandatory for registered PM-KISAN beneficiaries to receive the instalment. Farmers who have not completed this process may face delays in receiving the money.

Beneficiaries can complete their e-KYC through the official PM-KISAN portal using Aadhaar-based OTP verification. They can also visit an authorised Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric verification.

Farmers should also check whether their Aadhaar details are correctly linked to their bank accounts. Their land records and bank account information should be accurate and updated in the government records.

Why Might Your PM Kisan Payment Be Delayed?

Even if a farmer is registered under the scheme, the instalment may not be credited if some required details are incomplete or incorrect.

Some common reasons for payment delays include:

Incomplete e-KYC verification.

Incorrect Aadhaar or bank account details.

Bank account not properly linked for receiving DBT payments.

Pending land record verification.

Problems with beneficiary eligibility or registration details.

Farmers who do not receive the money after the instalment is released should first check their payment status on the official portal. If any error is shown, they should contact the concerned agriculture department or PM-KISAN helpdesk to resolve the issue.

PM Kisan 24th Instalment: How Many Farmers Will Benefit?

More than 9.34 crore farmer families are expected to benefit from the 24th instalment. The government will transfer the money directly to their bank accounts through the DBT system.

The release is part of the Centre’s efforts to provide financial assistance to farmers and support their agricultural activities. The programme will also see the dedication of 521 projects developed under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and the inauguration of 12 horticulture clusters.

Farmers are advised to check their beneficiary details and complete all required verification steps to avoid problems with the latest payment.