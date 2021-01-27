New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is soon going to issue Kisan Credit Card (KCC) to nearly 12 lakh farmers of the stated under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. As per reports, the states has 2,43,00,000 beneficiaries of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and out of them, only 1,53,00,000 have got the KCC and 90 lakh farmers are yet to get their KCC made. Also Read - Inspired by Protesting Farmers, Pakistani Singer Composes New Song Titled 'Kisana'

The Kisan Credit Card is a credit card that the government issues to farmers. Through this, farmers are given loans at very low rates for agricultural work. And taking loan through this card is cheaper by 2-4%, and, the only condition is that the loan must be repaid on time. The Kisan Credit Card has been linked with the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme. Also Read - Protesters Turn Down Govt’s Offer For Talks, PM Modi to Interact With 9 Crore Farmers Today | Key Points

The KCC was introduced to ensure that the credit requirements for farmers in the agriculture, fisheries and animal husbandry sector were being met. This was done by helping them avail short-term loans and provide them with a credit limit to purchase equipment and for their other expenses as well. Also Read - Farmers Who Met Me Today Have Supported Three Farm Laws, Says Tomar After Meeting BKU Members

Currently, this card is beneficial for farmers in many ways and the process of applying for it is also easy. So, If you are also a beneficiary of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and want to apply for KCC, then you just need to have certain documents ready and apply for it.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana provides financial assistance of Rs 6,000 to the farmers in a single financial year. The amount as per this scheme is disbursed in three instalments of Rs 2,000. Farmers from both rural and urban areas are eligible for the scheme. A pension facility is provided with the scheme which generates pension when beneficiaries reach the age of 60. The scheme offers Kisan credit card loans at low-interest rates to help the farmers during financial emergencies.

Here’s how one can apply for Kisan Credit Card (KCC):

*Visit the official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

*Download the Kisan Credit Card form https://pmkisan.gov.in/Documents/Kcc.pdf

*Fill the form along with the documents of land and details of your crop.

*Fill and submit the application. After this, you will get the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) from the concerned bank.

Important documents required to apply for KCC:

*Aadhar Card

*PAN Card

*Photograph

Farmers willing to get a KCC also need to submit an affidavit stating that they have not taken loan from any other bank, along with above mentioned documents in the bank.

Eligibility for applying a KCC:

Any person related to farming, fishery, and animal husbandry are eligible to get a Kisan Credit Card(KCC) and the age of the beneficiary must be between 18 to 75 years. If the age of farmer is more than 60 years, then a co-applicant will also be employed, whose age is below 60 years.

Where can one get a KCC:

KCC can be obtained from any Co-operative Bank, Regional Rural Bank (RRB). This card can also be taken from SBI, BOI, IDBI Bank and also the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which issues RuPay KCC.

KCC Validity:

The validity of Kisan Credit Card is 5 years. Loans up to Rs 1.6 lakh are now being guaranteed without guarantee. Earlier this limit was 1 lakh rupees. All notified crops / notified areas on KCC loans are covered under crop insurance.