New Delhi: Under the PM KISAN scheme, the government of India provides financial support worth Rs 6,000 per year to small farmers in the country. In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed the 10th instalment of the PM KISAN scheme via video conferencing. The payment of Rs 6,000 per year is received in the form of three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

To avail of the benefit, there are certain conditions that farmers must meet. Linking the Aadhar card is perhaps the most important. PM Modi disbursed Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.5 lakh farmers, according to Economic Times.

If you haven't received your due instalment, you can file a complaint on the PM KISAN website. The farmers can also check if their name is on the beneficiary list or not.

What To Do If You Haven’t Received Your PM KISAN Payment?