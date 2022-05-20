PM Kisan Samman Nidhi | New Delhi: There is a piece of good news for PM Kisan beneficiaries. The government, according to reports, has extended the last date to complete PM Kisan eKYC. The deadline has been extended from March 22, 2022, to May 31, 2022.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: 5 Reasons Why There Can Be A Delay In Receiving Money

The announcement was made on the portal of PM Kisan. It said, “Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st May 2022.” Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Social Audit For Beneficiaries On Cards | Complete Details Here

Under the PM Kisan scheme, each farmer family is entitled to the financial support of Rs 6,000 per annum in the form of three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months. The farmers are waiting for PM Kisan 11th instalment which is expected to be released in May-June, 2022. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: This Is When Centre Will Release 11th Installment. Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance & Updated Beneficiary List

The 10th instalment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2022.

How to complete PM Kisan eKYC process?