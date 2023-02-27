Home

PM Kisan Live Updates: PM Modi to Release 13th Installment to Farmers Today. Check Beneficiary Status

PM Kisan Live Updates: With this installment, the total amount transferred to farmers since the launch of the scheme would be more than Rs 2.32 trillion.

PM Kisan Live Updates: Eligible beneficiary farmers are all set to receive the 13th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana today. PM Modi will announce the transfer of Rs 16,800 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme to 80 million farmers at an event in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Since its the launch in February 2019, more than Rs 2 trillion have been disbursed to farmers bank accounts under the income transfer scheme through 12 equal tranches of Rs 2,000 each. Farmers are provided financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually through three equal instalments under the scheme.

With this installment, the total amount transferred to farmers since the launch of the scheme would be more than Rs 2.32 trillion.

The agriculture ministry in a statement said that the Scheme has benefited over 30 million women beneficiaries who have collectively received over Rs 53,600 crore.

As part of the PM-Kisan scheme, financial assistance is provided to farmers with land holdings which are subject to certain exclusion criteria.

With the use of digital technologies in implementation of PM-Kisan, the Central government has initiated steps for building a digital ecosystem for agriculture.

