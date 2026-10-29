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  • PM-Kisan 24th instalment update: PM Modi to release Rs 18,680 crore for farmers tomorrow | Deets inside

PM-Kisan 24th instalment update: PM Modi to release Rs 18,680 crore for farmers tomorrow | Deets inside

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), developed at a cost of Rs 328.77 crore during the October 30 event, Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: October 29, 2026, 2:11 PM IST
PM-Kisan 24th instalment update: PM Modi to release Rs 18,680 crore for farmers tomorrow | Deets inside
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme tomorrow. Gujarat Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said that PM Modi will release the money at a national-level event in the state’s Banaskantha district on October 30. PM Modi is scheduled to visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31.

During an event in Bhildi town, the Prime Minister will disburse the 24th instalment of the PM-Kisan, providing over Rs 18,680 crore to more than 9.34 crore farmer families across the country, the minister said.

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Here are some of the key details:

  • In Gujarat, more than 52.33 lakh farmer families will receive financial assistance exceeding Rs 1,051 crore
  • The prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for two compressed biogas (CBG) plants being set up by Banas Dairy in Tharad and Radhanpur.
  • The Tharad plant will process 75 tonnes of cattle dung daily, while the Radhanpur facility will have a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day.
  • With the addition of these two plants, the number of Bio-CNG plants under the Banas Model will increase to six, with a combined cattle dung processing capacity of 515 tonnes per day.
  • Bio-CNG produced from cattle dung is sold at subsidised rates, with Banaskantha Dairy currently supplying around 6,100 kg daily.
  • The six plants are estimated to prevent between 33,400 and 34,600 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

During the October 30 event, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC), developed at a cost of Rs 328.77 crore, Vaghani said. The prime minister will also inaugurate Banas Dairy’s new potato processing expansion project and its ultra-high-temperature (UHT) facility’s automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS).

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, eligible farmer families receive financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments. Vaghani said that more than Rs 4.47 lakh crore had been disbursed nationally through the previous 23 instalments, while over Rs 24,137 crore had been provided to beneficiaries in Gujarat.

To mark the occasion, 34 district-level and more than 2,100 cluster-level events will be organised across Gujarat, with live broadcasts of the main programme. Approval letters for various schemes of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments will also be distributed to beneficiaries at these events.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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