Home

Business

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana Big Update: Beneficiaries must complete THIS step to receive 22nd installment of Rs 2000

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana Big Update: Beneficiaries must complete THIS step to receive 22nd installment of Rs 2000

To receive the installments, the farmers need to complete their e-KYC. According to the scheme’s official website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers.

PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana Big Update

New Delhi: The Modi government, with an aim to support the farmers, is providing Rs 6,000 annually, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, in three equal installments through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The center has, so far, released 21 installments of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, benefiting crores of farmers across the country. To recall, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had disbursed the 21st installment on November 19 in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. He had transferred Rs 18,000 crore to over nine crore farmers. Since the scheme’s launch, more than Rs 4 lakh crore has been credited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

It is important for the farmers who are awaiting the 22nd installment in 2026 that completing mandatory e-KYC is crucial. Without e-KYC verification, eligible farmers may not receive the upcoming Rs 2,000 installment. The government has repeatedly urged beneficiaries to complete Aadhaar-based e-KYC to avoid payment delays or rejections.

To receive the installments, the farmers need to complete their e-KYC. According to the scheme’s official website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP-based eKYC is available on the PMKISAN Portal, or the nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric-based eKYC”.

These people are eligible for PM Kisan scheme:

In order to be eligible for the PM-Kisan’s 19th installment, a person needs to fulfill below mentioned conditions:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Indian citizen

Owns cultivable land

Small or marginal farmer

Not be a retiree who receives a pension of at least Rs 10,000 per month

Not have filed for income tax

Not be an institutional landholder

PM Kisan: How To Check Beneficiary Status?

Go to the official website — https://pmkisan.gov.in/. Click on the tab ‘Know Your Status’ on the right side of the page. Enter your registration number and fill Captcha Code, and select ‘Get Data’ option. Check your beneficiary status.

PM-Kisan: Check Your Name in Beneficiary List

Go to PM Kisan official website https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Click on the ‘Beneficiary list’ tab.

Select details from the drop-down such as select state, district, sub-district, block, and village

Click on the ‘Get report’ tab

Check beneficiary list

You can call on the helpline numbers — 155261 and 011-24300606.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.