PM KISAN | New Delhi: The 11th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has not been credited to the bank accounts of farmers. Last year, the April-July installment was sent to the farmers' account on May 15. This year, 31 May is the last date to complete the PM Kisan eKYC. The process was not mandatory last year.
Why is there a delay in 11th installment of PM KISAN?
- PM KISAN eKYC: The process has been made mandatory. Last year, the process was not mandatory. This year, there can be more delays in the installment as the last date is May 31, 2022. The KYC can be done via the PM Kisan portal and the biometric verification can be done at the nearest CSC centre.
- Recovery of money from ineligible beneficiaries: After KYC, the ineligible beneficiaries will be asked to return the money they have received under the scheme. The money can be refunded online via PM Kisan Portal, https://pmkisan.gov.in/
- Landholding limit: Earlier only the farmer families with landholding of less than 5 acres were eligible to receive the installment. Now, this limit has been done with. All the farmer families are eligible now. This might have led to the delay.
- Removal of paperwork: To ease the farmers’ woes, the government has done away with the need to get verification from accountants, kanungos and agricultural officers. Now, the farmers can register for the scheme by sitting at their homes using their Aadhaar Card.
- Changes in Kisan Credit Card (KCC): Now, the KCC has been linked with the PM Kisan Scheme. Using the card, farmers can get a loan of Rs 3 lakh at a 4 per cent per annum rate of interest. The farmers can now use the card to spend the funds received under the scheme.