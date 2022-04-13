PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 11th installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme anytime soon. The development comes after PM Modi’s tweet on the scheme. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said that the “Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi” scheme is giving new strength to crores of farmers in the country.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Deadline to Update e-KYC Extended Till May 22

“The country is proud of our farmer brothers and sisters. New India will be more prosperous if the farmers in the country are further empowered. I am happy that Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and other schemes related to agriculture are giving new strength to crores of farmers of the country”, PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

The tenth installment of PM-KISAN scheme was released by the Prime Minister in January this year when he virtually transferred over ₹20,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.

हमारे किसान भाई-बहनों पर देश को गर्व है। ये जितना सशक्त होंगे, नया भारत भी उतना ही समृद्ध होगा। मुझे खुशी है कि पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि और कृषि से जुड़ी अन्य योजनाएं देश के करोड़ों किसानों को नई ताकत दे रही हैं। pic.twitter.com/xMSrBrbLT5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 10, 2022

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.

Step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Check PM Kisan Updated Beneficiary list