PM Kisan 12th Installment: The wait is finally over as the Narendra Modi-led government is all set to credit Rs 2,000 — the 12th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme to all land-holding farmer families on Monday, October 17. PM Narendra Modi will release Rs 16,000 crores to eligible farmer families through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Till now, eligible farmer families have received more than Rs 2 lakh crore in financial benefits under PM Kisan through 11 instalments. The 11th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme was released by the Prime Minister in May this year during which an amount of Rs 20,000 crore was given to over 10 crore farmers.

What To Do If You Did Not Receive PM Kisan 11th Installment?

You can raise complaint on the following email IDs or phone numbers

Email ID: pmkisan-ict@gov.in. and pmkisan-funds@gov.in or

PM Kisan Helpline No.: 011-24300606, 155261

PM Kisan Toll Free Number: 1800-115-526

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status Online? Step By Step Guide Here

Go to pmkisan.gov.in Under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section, click on ‘Beneficiary Status’. Enter the Aadhaar details or bank account number. Now click on ‘Get Data’. The status of the installment will be displayed on the screen.

All You Need to Know About PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.