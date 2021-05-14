PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the 8th installment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video conferencing. This enables transfer of over Rs 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families. This is the highest amount to be paid by the government under the scheme in a day. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far. Also Read - Procure Vaccines From All Sources, Halt Central Vista Project: 12 Opposition Leaders Write to PM Modi

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme

Who are not eligible to get benefits under the Scheme? (What are the Exclusion Criteria under the Scheme?)

Land holders, farmer families in which one or more of its members holding constitutional posts, members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State, all serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.

Step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check ‘PM Kisan beneficiary list’ – Go to Farmers’ Corner and click on the beneficiary list. Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village. After that click on Get report.