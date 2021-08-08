PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Latest News: Ending a long wait for over 12 crore beneficiaries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the next installment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video conferencing on Monday, August 9 at 12:30 PM. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present on the occasion.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Tokyo: Congratulatory Wishes Pour in From Political Leaders

"This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families. Prime Minister will interact with farmer-beneficiaries during the event and will also address the nation," read the official release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Under Centre's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. As per scheme guidelines, the fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

Earlier, on May 14, PM Modi had released the 8th instalment of the Central government’s scheme via video conferencing wherein farmers from West Bengal were also benefitted from the scheme for the first time.

A step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Instalment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section at the homepage

Select the‘ Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

How to check PM Kisan beneficiary list

Go to Farmers’ Corner

Click on the beneficiary list.

Select your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village.

Tap on Get report.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme

Who are not eligible?

Landholders, farmer families in which one or more of its members holding constitutional posts, members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State, all serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.

What documents are needed for registration:

Papers of agricultural land.

Aadhar card

Updated bank account

Address proof

Passport size photograph

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status. Click here