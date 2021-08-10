New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List is out and one can check the full details online. Farmers also can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary status sitting at home.Also Read - PMUY Ujjwala Yojana 2021: PM Modi to Launch Ujjwala 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh Today - All You Need to Know

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List Check Link

To check PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List, you need to go to official website – https://pmkisan.gov.in/Rpt_BeneficiaryStatus_pub.aspx .

Once you land in the page, you need to go to the “Beneficiaries list under PMKisan” section.

Please enter details – name of the State, name of the district, sub district, block name, village.

After entering these aforementioned details, you need to click on “Get Report”.

PM Kisan Status Check Link

If you want to check the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary status, you need to visit – https://pmkisan.gov.in/beneficiarystatus.aspx.

You can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status in three ways – Aadhar Number, Account Number, and Mobile number.

Select the option, you need to enter Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile number.

After entering the details, you need to click on “Get Data”.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 9th installment of PM-KISAN. More than Rs 19,500 crore were transferred directly into the accounts of more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

PM Kisan Yojana – All You Need To Know

PM-KISAN scheme is run by the central government. The scheme is a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.