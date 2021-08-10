New Delhi: PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List is out and one can check the full details online. Farmers also can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary status sitting at home.Also Read - PMUY Ujjwala Yojana 2021: PM Modi to Launch Ujjwala 2.0 in Uttar Pradesh Today - All You Need to Know
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List Check Link
- To check PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary List, you need to go to official website – https://pmkisan.gov.in/Rpt_BeneficiaryStatus_pub.aspx .
- Once you land in the page, you need to go to the “Beneficiaries list under PMKisan” section.
- Please enter details – name of the State, name of the district, sub district, block name, village.
- After entering these aforementioned details, you need to click on “Get Report”.
PM Kisan Status Check Link
- If you want to check the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Beneficiary status, you need to visit – https://pmkisan.gov.in/beneficiarystatus.aspx.
- You can check PM Kisan Samman Nidhi beneficiary status in three ways – Aadhar Number, Account Number, and Mobile number.
- Select the option, you need to enter Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile number.
- After entering the details, you need to click on “Get Data”.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released 9th installment of PM-KISAN. More than Rs 19,500 crore were transferred directly into the accounts of more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families, Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.
PM Kisan Yojana – All You Need To Know
PM-KISAN scheme is run by the central government. The scheme is a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.