New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday via video-conferencing. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode. An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has already been transferred to farmer-beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019. Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme Reaches 7.03 Lakh Farmers In Bengal, Mamata Accuses Centre Of Dilly-Dallying Funds

To Check Credit Balance PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi:and PM-KISAN scheme payment status, one can visit this direct link here: Beneficiary Status Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 8th Installment Date 2021: Modi Releases ₹19,000 Cr to More Than 9.5 Crore Farmers | Step-by-step Guide to Check Balance