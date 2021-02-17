New Delhi: Designed to help the farmers community, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan Yojana) is a government scheme through which, all small and marginal farmers will get up to Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. The Central government’s Rs 75,000-crore scheme aims to cover 125 million farmers, irrespective of the size of their landholding in the country. Came into effect from December 1, 2018, the PM Kisan Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For farmers betterment, the Central government has given the facility to know how much money the farmers have received under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and which Instalment is outstanding. They will also come to know about when the next Instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi will come. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Did Not Allow PM Kisan Scheme in West Bengal to 'Satisfy Her Ego': JP Nadda in Malda

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

Under Central government's PM Kisan Yojana, income support of Rs 6000 per annum is provided to all eligible farmer families across the country in three equal Instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months. As per rules from Centre, the PM Kisan Yojana defines family as husband, wife and minor children. Notably, the fund of Rs 2,000 is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the farmers/farmer's family.

When do farmers get PM Kisan Samman Nidhi?

Farmers receive PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in three Instalments every year.

First Instalment: 1st April to 31st July

Second Instalment: 1st August to 30th November

Third Instalment: 1st December to 31st March

Who is eligible for PM Kisan scheme?

1) Landholding farmers’ families

2) Farmers from both the urban and rural areas

3) Small and marginal farmers families

Who is not eligible for PM Kisan scheme?

1) Institutional landholders

2) Present or retired officers and employees of state/central government as well as PSUs

3) Beneficiaries with higher economic status are not eligible.

4) Those who pay income tax

5) Farmer families holding constitutional posts

6) Professionals like doctors, engineers and lawyers

7) Retired pensioners with a monthly pension of over Rs 10,000

How to register for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi

1) For the registration purpose, farmers need to approach the local revenue officer (patwari) or a nodal officer (nominated by the state government).

2) The Common Service Centres (CSCs) have also been authorized to do the registration of the farmers for the Scheme upon payment of fees.

What is Farmers Corner

On the official website of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana – pmkisan.gov.in, you will come across a section called ‘farmers’ corner’. There, farmers can register themselves through the Farmers Corner on the portal. There, they can also edit the name in PM-Kisan database and know the status of their payment.

Documents needed to register for PM-Kisan Yojana

1) Aadhaar is mandatory.

2) Citizenship certificate

3) Landholding papers

4) Bank account details